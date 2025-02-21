Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.