Bank of Stockton Has $422,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.33 and a 200-day moving average of $388.28. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

