Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CEO Sells $566,249.12 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) CEO David P. Meeker sold 9,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $566,249.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,298.82. The trade was a 4.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

