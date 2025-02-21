Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 25,115 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,115 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $496,536.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,293.02. This represents a 94.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $414,640.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,514.50. This represents a 16.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.7394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.