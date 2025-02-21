Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

