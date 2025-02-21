Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,726,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

