easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.50. easyJet shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 2,993 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.
easyJet Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
