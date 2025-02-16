easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.50. easyJet shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 2,993 shares changing hands.

easyJet Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.