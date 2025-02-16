Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,242,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 5,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.0 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF remained flat at $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

