PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Short Interest Update

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 12,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

