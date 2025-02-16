Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Rafael Trading Up 1.7 %
Rafael stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 26,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,304. Rafael has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
