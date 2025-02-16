Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Rafael Trading Up 1.7 %

Rafael stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 26,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,304. Rafael has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

About Rafael

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rafael stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:RFL Free Report ) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Rafael worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.