AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $21.87. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 12,636 shares trading hands.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.