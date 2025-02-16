Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Grows By 8.3%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 219,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ATN International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in ATN International by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ATN International by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.63. ATN International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

