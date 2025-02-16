Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Declines By 10.1%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 350.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 49,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,442. The company has a market cap of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

