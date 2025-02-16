Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.50. Electrovaya shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 82,976 shares changing hands.
Electrovaya Stock Up 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.