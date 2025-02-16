Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$257.42 and traded as high as C$271.31. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$267.86, with a volume of 394,367 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$253.24. The firm has a market cap of C$48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

