Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$257.42 and traded as high as C$271.31. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$267.86, with a volume of 394,367 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
