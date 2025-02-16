Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.06. Majesco shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 903,400 shares traded.
Majesco Price Performance
Majesco Company Profile
Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Majesco
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Majesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.