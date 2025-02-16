Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.27 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.94). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 7,510 shares.

Foresight VCT Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.21. The firm has a market cap of £225.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

