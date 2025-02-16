Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Declines By 9.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 842,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 712,650 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,498,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

