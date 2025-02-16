Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $849,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.