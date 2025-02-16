Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 4,445 Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 987,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 155,523 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

