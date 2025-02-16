FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 78.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

