Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

WOR opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

