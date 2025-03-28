UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 20,930 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

