White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

White Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.15 on Friday. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

