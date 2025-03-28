White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
White Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.15 on Friday. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About White Gold
