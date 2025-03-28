Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,795,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $569.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

