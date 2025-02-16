BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.39. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 28,797,396 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Down 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.