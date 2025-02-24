Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 231.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $644,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 17.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

