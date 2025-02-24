Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 315 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $102.56 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $105.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.