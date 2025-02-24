Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 191,198 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,537,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $164,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACM opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

