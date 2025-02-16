Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.