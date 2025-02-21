Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and traded as high as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Northway Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

About Northway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.