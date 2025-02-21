Insider Buying: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Acquires $2,046,396.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
