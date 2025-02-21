The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

