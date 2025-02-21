Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total value of $1,010,724.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,016. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NOW opened at $968.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,058.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

