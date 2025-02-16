JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,149.39 ($14.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.60). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,142 ($14.37), with a volume of 483,457 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,065.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world's largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

