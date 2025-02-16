Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $194.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

