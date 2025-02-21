iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 8963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $854,287,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,237,000. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,485,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,767 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

