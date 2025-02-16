Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after purchasing an additional 460,985 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

