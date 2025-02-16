Michelle Laspaluto Sells 2,260 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Laspaluto sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $10,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,126.27. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Laspaluto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Michelle Laspaluto sold 1,015 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $4,171.65.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.38 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $393.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chimerix by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

