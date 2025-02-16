Allen S. Melemed Sells 3,065 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) insider Allen S. Melemed sold 3,065 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $13,792.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,937.50. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

