Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,404,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 1,728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,808.4 days.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Shares of Minor International Public stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.81.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

