MN Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Friday.

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $233.42 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

