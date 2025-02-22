dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

DNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNTL

dentalcorp Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.43.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

dentalcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.