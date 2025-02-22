Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $33.77.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.