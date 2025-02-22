Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

