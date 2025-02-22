Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

