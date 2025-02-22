Analyzing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries -0.42% 1.66% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Lakeland Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $124.69 million 1.88 $5.43 million ($0.09) -274.67

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.