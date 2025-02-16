Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $385.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

