Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 813,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

