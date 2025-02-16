Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $16.40.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
