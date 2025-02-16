Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.8 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDCVF remained flat at $12.74 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
