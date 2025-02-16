KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSRYY remained flat at $8.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

