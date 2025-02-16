KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KSRYY remained flat at $8.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.
About KOSÉ
